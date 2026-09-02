Settlers reportedly torch Palestinian vehicles in latest West Bank attack; no arrests made

Settlers torched a pair of vehicles overnight in the Palestinian village of Beita, Palestinian media reports.

Security footage shows masked suspects dressed in black torching the two vehicles before fleeing.

There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place across the West Bank on a daily basis.

مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات الفلسطينيين خلال هجومهم على المنطقة الشرقية لبلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/4L8Sb32tBj — Alhadath Newspaper|صحيفة الحدث الفلسطيني (@Alhadath_news1) September 2, 2026

مستوطنون يحرقون سيارات فلسطينيين في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس في الضفة الغربية المحتلة#فيديو pic.twitter.com/V8rwnWvBk0 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) September 2, 2026