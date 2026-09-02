Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Settlers reportedly torch Palestinian vehicles in latest West Bank attack; no arrests made

Today, 6:19 am Edit

Settlers torched a pair of vehicles overnight in the Palestinian village of Beita, Palestinian media reports.

Security footage shows masked suspects dressed in black torching the two vehicles before fleeing.

There are no reports of arrests, which are rare in cases of settler violence, even though they take place across the West Bank on a daily basis.

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