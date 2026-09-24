Saudi authorities warn of attacks targeting Mecca, Red Sea cities

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Civil Defense issues a series of alerts, including for Mecca City, home to Islam’s holiest site, in warnings that usually indicate a potential missile threat.

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger,” it says, with separate warnings for the Red Sea governorate of Yanbu as well as the Taef, Jeddah and Tabuk regions.