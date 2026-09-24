Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu doesn’t mention Saudi Arabia, expansion of Abraham Accords in UN speech

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:06 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot/United Nations via YouTube)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot/United Nations via YouTube)

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not mention Saudi Arabia or the expansion of the Abraham Accords, a common theme in recent speeches.

Nor did he present any new evidence regarding Iran, as Israel’s UN envoy had said he would earlier today.

Instead, the speech focused on the crimes of the Iranian regime, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, antisemitism, praise of US President Donald Trump, and criticism of Western European leaders.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.