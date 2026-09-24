Netanyahu doesn’t mention Saudi Arabia, expansion of Abraham Accords in UN speech

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not mention Saudi Arabia or the expansion of the Abraham Accords, a common theme in recent speeches.

Nor did he present any new evidence regarding Iran, as Israel’s UN envoy had said he would earlier today.

Instead, the speech focused on the crimes of the Iranian regime, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, antisemitism, praise of US President Donald Trump, and criticism of Western European leaders.