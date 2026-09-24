Netanyahu at UN: It’s ‘brotherhood of democracies or Muslim brotherhood’ for Europe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the UN General Assembly, says leaders in Western Europe are succumbing to antisemitic mobs, and are “afraid to defend freedom.”

He says the choice lies between “the brotherhood of democracies, or the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Israel “does not wait for others to wake up from their moral slumber,” he says, pointing to Israel’s innovations that he says help all of humanity.

The “tyrants of Tehran,” are afraid of their own people, he says, referring to Iran’s leaders.

Netanyahu holds up a StarLink communications device, the Elon Musk-owned system that provides internet via satellite, which he says allows Iran’s people to exercise freedom of thought and speech. He says he will leave the StarLink device for the Iranian delegation, so that when they “inevitably defect,” they can tell their story on social media.

He asks protesters where they were when Iranian tyrants butchered tens of thousands of their own people at anti-government protests at the beginning of the year.

He calls them “phony human rights protesters,” stressing that they don’t stand up for Christian minorities. He says that in Israel, Christians are growing and thriving.

He asks why they didn’t protest when Christians left Bethlehem under the Palestinian Authority.

“The power of the people will overcome the people in power,” he says about Iran’s future, saying “the murderous regime will be toppled by its lies, by its corruption, by its cruelty.”