Yuval Abraham says ‘NAZA’ will be put online for people to view for free in November

Yuval Abraham says his controversial documentary “NAZA” about civilian deaths in Gaza will be published online for people to freely view sometime in November.

The film alleges that Israel used AI to systematically target civilians in Gaza, a charge the IDF has denied.

“Until then, we approached cinemas in Israel and offered them the film at no cost, in the hope that it will be screened in the country already now, in parallel with its distribution in cinemas around the world,” he writes on X.

Abraham notes “many incorrect things” have been said about his film, and backs the “three years of comprehensive journalistic investigation” he and colleague Rachel Szor put into the work.

“We made the film to spark a public discussion about the government’s actions in Gaza, the killing of more than 73,000 people, most of them civilians, the normalization of a war of extermination, of the notion that ‘there’s no uninvolved,'” he writes. “Twenty-four male and female soldiers took a step and spoke in front of a camera about what an entire society doesn’t want to talk about.”

Abraham says he and Szor will return to Israel “and continue to struggle for the future of this place together with our many partners.”

Mordechai David, a pro-government provocateur, has vowed that when Szor and Abraham get back to Israel, they will be hounded by protesters.