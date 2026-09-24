Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Yuval Abraham says ‘NAZA’ will be put online for people to view for free in November

Today, 1:52 pm
3 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the special jury prize for the film ‘NAZA,’ pose for photographers at the awards photo call during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 12, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Directors Rachel Szor, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the special jury prize for the film ‘NAZA,’ pose for photographers at the awards photo call during the closing ceremony of the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on September 12, 2026. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Yuval Abraham says his controversial documentary “NAZA” about civilian deaths in Gaza will be published online for people to freely view sometime in November.

The film alleges that Israel used AI to systematically target civilians in Gaza, a charge the IDF has denied.

“Until then, we approached cinemas in Israel and offered them the film at no cost, in the hope that it will be screened in the country already now, in parallel with its distribution in cinemas around the world,” he writes on X.

Abraham notes “many incorrect things” have been said about his film, and backs the “three years of comprehensive journalistic investigation” he and colleague Rachel Szor put into the work.

“We made the film to spark a public discussion about the government’s actions in Gaza, the killing of more than 73,000 people, most of them civilians, the normalization of a war of extermination, of the notion that ‘there’s no uninvolved,'” he writes. “Twenty-four male and female soldiers took a step and spoke in front of a camera about what an entire society doesn’t want to talk about.”

Abraham says he and Szor will return to Israel “and continue to struggle for the future of this place together with our many partners.”

Mordechai David, a pro-government provocateur, has vowed that when Szor and Abraham get back to Israel, they will be hounded by protesters.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.