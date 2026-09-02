Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

IDF says it recently destroyed tunnel in north Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:48 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A kilometer-long tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip was recently demolished by combat engineers, the military says.

The 0.6-mile tunnel was destroyed in recent weeks during operations of the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade in the area.

The IDF says that since the October 2025 ceasefire, the brigade and combat engineers of the Yahalom unit have demolished over 26 kilometers (16 miles) of tunnels on the Israeli side of the Gaza ceasefire line.

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