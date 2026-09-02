IDF says it recently destroyed tunnel in north Gaza

A kilometer-long tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip was recently demolished by combat engineers, the military says.

The 0.6-mile tunnel was destroyed in recent weeks during operations of the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade in the area.

The IDF says that since the October 2025 ceasefire, the brigade and combat engineers of the Yahalom unit have demolished over 26 kilometers (16 miles) of tunnels on the Israeli side of the Gaza ceasefire line.

יותר מ-26 קילומטרים של תוואים נוטרלו על ידי כוחות החטיבה הצפונית ויהל"ם מתחילת הפסקת האש: צפו בתיעוד מהשמדת תוואי תת-קרקעי נוסף לכל הפרטים>>https://t.co/iCsRURvwR9 pic.twitter.com/e2mm6EObgr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 2, 2026