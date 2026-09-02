US Central Command denies targeting civilians after Iran reports wedding strike
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US Central Command denies targeting civilians after Iranian media reported at least four people were killed in a US strike on a wedding in Sirik, southern Iran.
“The US military never targets civilians, unlike the [Iranian] Revolutionary Guards,” CENTCOM tells Reuters.
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