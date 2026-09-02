Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

US Central Command denies targeting civilians after Iran reports wedding strike

By Reuters Today, 4:35 pm 1 Edit

US Central Command denies targeting civilians after Iranian media reported at least four people were killed in a US strike on a wedding in Sirik, southern Iran.

“The US military never targets civilians, unlike the [Iranian] Revolutionary Guards,” CENTCOM tells Reuters.

 

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