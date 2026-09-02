German Navy tests Israeli ballistic missile, will move forward with procurement

The German Navy said on Wednesday that it had successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile system the previous night and would now begin to advance plans to procure the projectiles.

The Long-Range Artillery Weapon System, known by the acronym LORA, has a range of 400 kilometers and is accurate to within 10 meters, according to its manufacturer, Israel Aerospace Industries. It is classified as a short-range ballistic missile.

Citing a German Navy spokesman, news agency DPA reported that two German frigates were deployed to waters between Ireland and Iceland for the “secret” test of the Israeli-made LORA on Tuesday night.

“With the successful launch of a ballistic missile last night in the North Atlantic, we made naval history. I am extremely satisfied with this achievement,” said Vice Adm. Jan Christian Kaack, chief of the German Navy, in a post on Instagram.

Kaack said the LORA “can be successfully deployed from our units, and the potential range exceeds anything we have known before.”

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“For the protection of Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence and defense readiness at sea,” he added.

German Navy test-fires an Israeli-made LORA ballistic missile from a Baden-Württemberg-class frigate. pic.twitter.com/ozqp4Zmr5r — Fabian Hinz (@fab_hinz) September 2, 2026

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Alongside the remarks from Kaack, the German Navy published footage showing the test of the LORA.

DPA reported that Germany now plans to advance the procurement of the LORA, which would be part of efforts to deter Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

IAI, in a press release, said during Germany’s test, “the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision.”

“Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all the trial’s objectives,” the Israeli defense firm said.

Israeli Navy’s sixth Dolphin 2-class submarine, Drakon, on its way to Israel from Germany

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Israeli military and Defense Ministry announced that the Israeli Navy’s sixth submarine, INS “Drakon” — or Dragon — is now en route to Israel from Germany.

A ceremony was held earlier this week at Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ shipyard in Kiel, Germany, to mark the Dolphin 2-class submarine’s departure for Israel.

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“An Israeli flag was raised aboard the submarine, officially marking the beginning of its voyage to Israel,” the statement said. Another ceremony will be held at the Haifa Naval Base upon its arrival.

The INS Drakon was to be equipped with “innovative and advanced technologies that place Israel at the forefront of global military technology and will enhance the Israeli Navy’s operational flexibility for years to come,” the military said.

The submarine’s originally proposed name was Dakar, after an Israeli submarine that sank in 1968. Dragon is meant to be a compromise after some of the families of the fallen sailors from the original Dakar protested the proposal to recycle the name.

“Dakar” will instead be reserved for the overall name of a new advanced class of future Navy submarines, which are scheduled for delivery in the early 2030s.

The Dakar-class submarines will replace the three aging first-generation Dolphin-class vessels, which have been in service since around 2000.