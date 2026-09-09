The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Sept. 9 – ‘As a Jew,’ UK’s Miliband announces sanctions on settlements

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman on the UK’s allegations of ‘ethnic cleansing,’ a report that Netanyahu was warned of Oct. 7 by the UAE, and updates on the US-Iran war

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday announced a ban on all dealings with West Bank settlements, as well as sweeping sanctions and a range of other punitive measures. His speech in the House of Commons featured Britain’s strongest-ever criticism of the settlement enterprise and Israel’s “unlawful occupation.” We delve into the various allegations leveled at Israel and how Miliband leverages his Jewish background to make them.

More from The Daily Briefing

Some 10 days before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was personally warned by the leader of the United Arab Emirates that Hamas was planning a major offensive move against Israel, but he did not update Israeli security leaders and did nothing with the information, according to a report on Tuesday that was verified by our US bureau chief Jacob Magid. Why are these charges being made now?

Many in Israel heard booms last night as Iranian missiles were shot down over Jordan. This comes after the US military on Tuesday said it destroyed five oil tankers in Iran’s so-called shadow fleet following a pair of attempted Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting an American warship the previous day. Berman updates us on the current status of the US-Iran war and speaks about how it is influencing Israel’s neighborhood.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Denouncing ‘ethnic cleansing’ in West Bank, UK announces ban on all dealings with settlements

Full speech: Ed Miliband says entire occupation unlawful, slams ‘settler terrorists’ and Israeli government that indulges them

Trump, briefed in advance, didn’t ask UK to wait with settlement sanctions — official

Days before Oct. 7, UAE leader warned Netanyahu Hamas was planning war, but PM did nothing with info – report

US hits Iranian oil tankers after attempted missile attacks on American Navy

Touting improved ballistic missile, Iran vows preemptive action against threats

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

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