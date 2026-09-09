Netanyahu to make quick trip to speak at UN after Mamdani urged his arrest, diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making a whirlwind 24-hour trip to speak at the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders this month because “there is no option” after New York City’s mayor urged his arrest over the war in Gaza, Israel’s UN envoy said Tuesday.

Ambassador Danny Danon accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of “doing politics” when he called the prime minister a “war criminal” and said he’d seek his arrest, a plan he had to walk back because New York City does not have authority to take Netanyahu into custody.

“You know, it became very trendy to do politics by blaming Israel,” Danon added. He stressed, “For us, it’s important the prime minister will come.”

Netanyahu has become an increasingly polarizing figure over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, sparked by the terror group’s deadly invasion of southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Mamdani, whose office did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday, has pointed to the arrest warrant issued by the world’s top war crimes tribunal for Netanyahu in November 2024, accusing him and then-defense minister Yoav Gallant of crimes against humanity.

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The International Criminal Court warrant said there was reason to believe Netanyahu used “starvation as a weapon of warfare” by restricting humanitarian aid and intentionally targeting civilians in the campaign against Hamas — charges Israel denies.

While New York City does not have legal authority to execute an ICC arrest warrant, Mamdani has encouraged the federal government to do so. The US and Israel are not members of the court, and the Trump administration has imposed a series of sanctions on ICC staffers in a campaign to dismantle the tribunal.

Netanyahu is scheduled to arrive in New York late on September 23, address the UN General Assembly on the afternoon of September 24, and fly back to Israel that night, Danon said.

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Danon noted that the meeting of leaders from the 193 UN member nations is taking place during the Jewish holidays and an election campaign as Netanyahu tries to keep his job as prime minister.

Danon said protests against Netanyahu would “create more chaos” on New York streets during the high-level meetings on the week of September 22-28.

Last year, there was a mass walkout from the UN General Assembly hall when Netanyahu started to speak from the podium. This year, Danon said, “I expect that there will be something like another show.”

But the ambassador said Netanyahu is experienced, “and I’m sure he will deliver his speech despite those attempts.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.