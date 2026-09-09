8 Muslim states, including UAE, call for countries to follow UK sanctions on settlements

A group of eight Muslim-majority countries, including Israel’s ally the United Arab Emirates, praise the United Kingdom’s announcement that it will impose sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank and call on other countries to do the same.

Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE put out a joint statement expressing “the hope that this decision will help mobilize the international community to take similar actions in line with international law and hold accountable settlement organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities.”

The foreign ministers also call for the “full and immediate implementation” of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point postwar plan in Gaza, and call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem, an idea Israel rejects.