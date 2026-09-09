Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

UN nuclear watchdog board refers Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say

By Agencies Today, 7:33 pm
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The International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors has voted to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over its nuclear “non-compliance” in a diplomatic move to pile pressure on the Islamic Republic, two diplomats tell AFP.

The resolution seen by AFP is adopted by 23 votes in favor, three votes against and eight abstentions, they say. Russia, China and Niger vote against it.

In a statement, Iran calls the vote “biased” and “political.”

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