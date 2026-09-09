Despite anti-Israel turmoil, 67% of US Jews plan to vote Democrat in midterms — poll

Most American Jews plan to vote for Democrats in the upcoming Congressional midterm elections, despite the party’s turn against Israel, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The survey found that 67 percent of Jewish voters plan to back a Democratic Congressional candidate in the November elections; 26% plan to vote Republican, and the remainder were undecided.

The public opinion research company GBAO Strategies carried out the poll on behalf of the nonprofit Jewish Voters Resource Center.

The poll also found broad disapproval of the Trump administration. Three-quarters of Jewish voters disapprove of US President Donald Trump’s performance as president and 82% have an unfavorable view of Vice President JD Vance.

The survey found that Jews’ top priorities were cost of living and affordability at 37%; the future of democracy, 36%; antisemitism, 25%; health care, 18%; and Israel, 16%.

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A vast majority — 89% — said they were concerned about antisemitism in the US, and 71% said they were emotionally attached to Israel.

Respondents also reported disapproval of the Netanyahu coalition: 65% disapproved of the Israeli government’s West Bank and Gaza policies and 67% have an unfavorable view of the prime minister.

American Jews have historically supported the Democratic Party, but its turn against Israel has raised questions about future Jewish support.

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In July, nearly half of House Democrats voted for an amendment to cut off aid to Israel, reflecting the growing rupture between the party and Israel.

A series of anti-Zionist Democrats won their primaries in New York, Colorado and Michigan.

Leftist Jewish Democratic politicians have also been harassed by anti-Zionist activists in a series of incidents.

Some Jews in Michigan have broken with the party over the state’s Democratic Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, who has taken hardline positions against Israel.

The survey respondents were 57% Democrats, 24% Independents and 19% Republicans.

The poll indicated that US Jewish support for Democrats has decreased only slightly, despite the turmoil.

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Surveys of Jewish voters have found that support for Democrats in midterms has fallen from 74% in 2018 to 70% in 2022 to 67% earlier this year. One poll from 2022 found support for Democratic congressional candidates at 61%.

Wednesday’s poll surveyed 800 registered Jewish voters on August 26-September 1. The margin of error was 3.5%.