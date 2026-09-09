Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Lebanese army says Israeli escalation threatens framework deal

By AFP Today, 7:37 pm
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Lebanese army soldiers patrol at the entrance to the southern village of Zawtar Al Gharbieh, Lebanon, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Lebanese army soldiers patrol at the entrance to the southern village of Zawtar Al Gharbieh, Lebanon, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Lebanon’s army accuses Israel of a deadly escalation in the country’s south in recent days that it says threatens a framework deal between the countries and the military’s efforts to implement it.

The army says in a statement that continued Israeli attacks in recent days “threaten existing understandings and arrangements, and hinder the army’s efforts to establish stability” in the region.

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