Lebanese army says Israeli escalation threatens framework deal
Lebanon’s army accuses Israel of a deadly escalation in the country’s south in recent days that it says threatens a framework deal between the countries and the military’s efforts to implement it.
The army says in a statement that continued Israeli attacks in recent days “threaten existing understandings and arrangements, and hinder the army’s efforts to establish stability” in the region.
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