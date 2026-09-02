Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

PM seen nodding as yeshiva students sing song about taking vengeance against Palestinians

By ToI Staff Today, 12:03 am Edit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen nodding along as yeshiva students welcome him to their seminary in Sderot with a song about taking revenge against Palestinians, popular with the far right.

The song, which is based on a verse from the story of Samson in the biblical book of Judges, is often sung by extremist settlers and their allies. It ends with Samson asking to take revenge on the Philistines, though those singing the song, as in this case, often replace “Philistines” with “Palestine.”

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