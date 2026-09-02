Poll shows pro-Netanyahu bloc pulling even with opponents, in sharp shift

A Channel 13 poll shows the bloc of parties supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulling even with his opponents, in a stark shift from most polls, though it predicts neither side would be close to attaining a majority of the Knesset.
The poll shows the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs winning 53 seats each, eight shy of a 61-seat majority. Arab parties hold the balance of 14 seats.
That’s a significant change from the previous Channel 13 poll a week ago, which showed the opposition leading the pro-Netanyahu parties 57 to 48, with 15 for the Arab parties.
The change appears due to two right-wing pro-Netanyahu parties making it into the Knesset: Ofter Winter’s People of Israel, with four seats, and the new merger of the far-right Religious Zionism and Zehut parties, with six.
In addition, Netanyahu’s Likud party narrows its gap with the election frontrunner, the opposition Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot. Last week, Channel 13 found that Yashar would win 24 and Likud 19. This week, however, Yashar would win 22, just one more than Likud’s 21.
The addition of Jewish former lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz to the Arab Ra’am party does not change its polling result; it stands at five in both surveys.
Help us report truthfully on social media
Support our work
Support our work
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel