South Korea reportedly readying to deploy military forces to Hormuz amid US pressure

Key updates
Trump meets with delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including from anti-Zionist sect
US President Donald Trump met on Thursday in the Oval Office with a delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including a pair of prominent leaders of the anti-Zionist Satmar sect.
The meeting represented Trump’s annual engagement with the Jewish community ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.
The delegation included long-estranged brothers Aharon and Zalman Teitelbaum who represent rival factions of the Satmar sect.
US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Jared Kushner and Republican Representative Mike Lawler also joined the meeting.
The Satmar Rebbe, his son Rabbi Mendel Teitelbaum and other leading Rabbis met with Vice President Vance
Afterwards, the Rebbe, accompanied by Kiryas Joel Administrator Gedalye Szegedin, met privately with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/AvUXirv4qX
— Rabbi Moishe Indig (@MoishIndig) September 4, 2026
Cops say attacker ‘neutralized’ after attempted stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City
Police say they have “neutralized” a suspect who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack near the Old City of Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate.
There were no immediate reports of injuries among police.
Rights groups push US lawmakers to drop provision for deeper defense ties with Israel
Dozens of civil rights and advocacy groups are urging Congress to scrap a defense bill provision that would deepen US-Israeli military technology ties, according to a letter seen by Reuters, at a time of growing US skepticism toward the longtime ally.
The provision would deepen cooperation between the US and Israeli defense sectors by accelerating joint military technology development and other partnerships. The bill passed the House of Representatives in July and awaits Senate action.
The provision of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, known as Section 219, seeks to set up frameworks for joint ventures, licensing agreements and US-based co-production partnerships with the Israeli industry.
In Thursday’s letter addressed to leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, 56 groups say deeper integration with Israel’s defense sector will be “exceptionally dangerous” and urge lawmakers to remove the provision.
The groups include Amnesty International USA and the civil rights network National Lawyers Guild as well as Arab and Jewish advocacy groups.
“At a time in which American interests are increasingly diverging from those of Israel, and American public opinion is turning increasingly against unconditional support to Israel, creating new points of influence for Israel in the US defense-technology ecosystem is exceptionally dangerous,” says the letter, which hasn’t been previously reported.
Israel is one of Washington’s closest allies in the Middle East, and the two countries cooperate extensively on defense and intelligence issues. Supporters say deeper ties could help speed military innovation and technology development.
A spokesperson from the Israeli Embassy in Washington doesn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.
But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a May interview with CBS that he hoped to wean Israel off U.S. military support within a decade. In a June letter to a US congressman he wrote that the time has come for Israel “to move from aid recipient to partner.”
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told Reuters that it was not in US national interests to deepen such cooperation with the Netanyahu government.
“This provision … threatens to compromise sensitive technologies and, based on our prior experience, risks giving the Government of Israel the ability to interfere in US defense decisions,” Van Hollen says.
IDF strikes in north Gaza after shots fired toward troops, none of whom are injured
Israeli forces operating in an area of northern Gaza under IDF-control were fired upon shortly ago, according to the military, which describes the incident as “a brazen violation of the ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.
An Israel Defense Forces statement says no troops were hurt by the gunfire, which the army says it responded to by “attacking in the area.”
“The IDF takes a grave view of the attempts by terror groups in the Gaza Strip to advance and execute terror plots against IDF forces operating in the area,” adds the statement, which doesn’t name Hamas or explicitly blame the Gaza-ruling terrorist organization for the gunfire.
South Korea reportedly readying to deploy military forces to Hormuz amid US pressure
South Korea is preparing to deploy military assets to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and aims to dispatch them before the end of the year, local media reports, citing government and military sources.
The reports in several South Korean media outlets say the government is preparing procedures to seek parliamentary approval for the deployment, including submitting a consent motion to parliament this month after cabinet review.
The government is considering options including sending a maritime patrol aircraft, a logistics support vessel or a mine detection and clearance unit, and has been discussing the scale and nature of a potential contribution with countries including the United States, Britain and France, the reports say.
South Korea’s presidential Blue House says Seoul has been discussing practical ways to contribute to freedom of navigation in the strait, but reports that the government has settled on a deployment were “different from the facts.”
US President Donald Trump said in an August social media post that he had scaled back US-South Korea joint military exercises in part because South Korea had declined to help the US in the war against Iran.
30-year-old shot dead in Nazareth, the fourth man murdered there in less than a day
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in Nazareth this evening, the fourth homicide victim in the northern Arab city in less than 24 hours.
He is identified in Arabic media as Mahmoud Biatra.
He was reportedly pronounced dead at Nazareth’s Holy Family Hospital, where medics rushed him after finding him without a pulse and not breathing, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.
Earlier Thursday, police announced the arrest of 15 people suspected of involvement in gang violence, after three men were shot dead in Nazareth on Wednesday night in what police said was part of an “internal dispute between criminal gangs in the city.”
Israeli triathletes barred from race in Northern Ireland after organizer objects
Israeli athletes who were due to compete in an international triathlon in the Northern Irish city of Londonderry this weekend will no longer be taking part, race organizers say.
North West Triathlon Club (NWTC) says it made “strong representations” that it cannot support the participation of four Israeli athletes in the Europe Triathlon Cup.
But Julie Middleton, a member of the legislative Northern Ireland assembly for the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party, says the fact the Israeli quartet was barred from a race set to feature up to 200 athletes from around the world is “an awful reflection on Londonderry.”
Middleton adds: “An international sporting event that should showcase our city’s hospitality and openness has instead become associated with the exclusion of athletes because they are Israeli.”
NWTC, in a social media statement, says it became aware of the potential participation of Israeli athletes only when the provisional entry list for Saturday’s race was published on the World Triathlon website.
“NWTC immediately made strong representations to Triathlon Ireland and Europe Triathlon and made clear in the strongest possible terms that it could not support their participation in the circumstances,” the organization says.
“For the avoidance of any doubt, athletes representing Israel will not be participating in the City of Derry Triathlon on Saturday…There will be no Israeli representation competing at this event.”
The NWTC says their stance isn’t “directed at anyone because of their religion or ethnicity, but is a position “concerning representation of the State of Israel in international sport and the attempt to present normality on the international sporting stage while Palestinians continue to suffer.”
A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it “became aware of potential protest activity in relation to the event through social media.”
As a multimedia journalist, my job is to take the quality, fact-based journalism produced by The Times of Israel newsroom and make it accessible across every platform — from Instagram posts to podcasts to short-form videos.
This is how many, especially young people, consume news these days. But misinformation is rampant on social media. Our team at ToI produces accurate, responsible short-form reporting on Israel and the Jewish world.
If you believe in the importance of factual social media journalism, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Your financial support is essential to sustain responsible multimedia reporting.
— Gabriella Jacobs, multimedia journalist
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel