Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner due in Kyiv Sunday
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Kyiv for a first-time visit on Sunday, a senior Ukrainian official tells AFP.
Witkoff and Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law — have been involved in shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, travelling to Moscow multiple times, and are expected to visit Kyiv this weekend, the source tells AFP on Friday.
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