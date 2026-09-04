Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

US envoys Witkoff, Kushner due in Kyiv Sunday

By AFP Today, 5:38 pm
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US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to arrive in Kyiv for a first-time visit on Sunday, a senior Ukrainian official tells AFP.

Witkoff and Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law — have been involved in shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, travelling to Moscow multiple times, and are expected to visit Kyiv this weekend, the source tells AFP on Friday.

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