Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Argentina to return Nazi-looted painting to heir of Jewish art collector

By AFP Today, 6:03 pm
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Argentina must return an 18th century painting stolen by Nazis from a Dutch Jewish art collector to the rightful owner’s heir, a judge rules.

“Portrait of a Lady” by Italian baroque painter Giuseppe Ghislandi was missing for eight decades before being photographed last year hanging in the home of the daughter of a senior SS officer, who had fled to Argentina after World War II.

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