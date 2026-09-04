Trump meets with delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including from anti-Zionist sect

US President Donald Trump met on Thursday in the Oval Office with a delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including a pair of prominent leaders of the anti-Zionist Satmar sect.

The meeting represented Trump’s annual engagement with the Jewish community ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The delegation included long-estranged brothers Aharon and Zalman Teitelbaum who represent rival factions of the Satmar sect.

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Jared Kushner and Republican Representative Mike Lawler also joined the meeting.

The Satmar Rebbe, his son Rabbi Mendel Teitelbaum and other leading Rabbis met with Vice President Vance

Afterwards, the Rebbe, accompanied by Kiryas Joel Administrator Gedalye Szegedin, met privately with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/AvUXirv4qX — Rabbi Moishe Indig (@MoishIndig) September 4, 2026