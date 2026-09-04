Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Trump meets with delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including from anti-Zionist sect

By Jacob Magid Today, 5:26 am
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump met on Thursday in the Oval Office with a delegation of Hasidic rabbis, including a pair of prominent leaders of the anti-Zionist Satmar sect.

The meeting represented Trump’s annual engagement with the Jewish community ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

The delegation included long-estranged brothers Aharon and Zalman Teitelbaum who represent rival factions of the Satmar sect.

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Jared Kushner and Republican Representative Mike Lawler also joined the meeting.

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