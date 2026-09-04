US targets Turkish entities in latest Iran-related sanctions

The US Treasury Department issues new Iran-related sanctions, targeting three Turkey-based entities, according to the department’s website.

The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi.

The Treasury Department also issues a general license to allow the wind down of transactions with the sanctioned entities.

The action is the latest in the Trump administration’s campaign to economically pressure Tehran six months into Washington’s war with Iran, which has pushed energy prices higher worldwide.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last month announced an “economic onslaught” against Iran’s financial links around the world, has said Washington is seeking to force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

Last week, Washington moved to cut off Egyptian lender Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from US dollar transactions over their dealings with Iran.

In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Bessent said the Treasury Department was likely to roll out new secondary sanctions every week, initially focusing on banks, as part of a broader campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran.