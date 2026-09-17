Settlers filmed blocking Palestinians from entering village in West Bank’s Area B

A pair of young Israeli settlers is filmed blocking Palestinian vehicles from entering the central West Bank village of Sinjil on Thursday.

The village is located in Area B, which falls under the civil jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

The activist group Looking the Occupation in the Eye says the settlers seen in the footage also invaded homes in the village before blocking the entrance.

“Ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, or expulsion—however you look at it, the State of Israel is responsible here, too, for a crime against humanity under international law,” the left-wing group says. “When a film is made about this, you won’t be able to raise an eyebrow in surprise.”

עוד נסיונות אקטיביים לגירוש תושבים מביתם:

סינג׳יל, נפת רמאללה, שטח B.

היום ניסו מתנחלים למנוע ממשפחות להיכנס לבתיהן. בתחילה הם פלשו לבתים, ואז עמדו בפתח וניסו למנוע מהתושבים לחזור ולהיכנס לבתיהם. כמו במקומות אחרים בגדה, גם כאן המתנחלים לא רק מתיישבים בפאתי הכפרים, הם מנסים… pic.twitter.com/o1KnOM50LL — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) September 17, 2026