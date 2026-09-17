Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Settlers filmed blocking Palestinians from entering village in West Bank’s Area B

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Israeli settlers are filmed blocking Palestinians from entering their village of Sinjil in the central West Bank on September 17, 2026. (Screen capture/X)
Israeli settlers are filmed blocking Palestinians from entering their village of Sinjil in the central West Bank on September 17, 2026. (Screen capture/X)

A pair of young Israeli settlers is filmed blocking Palestinian vehicles from entering the central West Bank village of Sinjil on Thursday.

The village is located in Area B, which falls under the civil jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority.

The activist group Looking the Occupation in the Eye says the settlers seen in the footage also invaded homes in the village before blocking the entrance.

“Ethnic cleansing, forced displacement, or expulsion—however you look at it, the State of Israel is responsible here, too, for a crime against humanity under international law,” the left-wing group says. “When a film is made about this, you won’t be able to raise an eyebrow in surprise.”

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