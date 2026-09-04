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Israeli man indicted for being part of a ‘foreign influence’ campaign

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:36 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An indictment was filed today by the State Attorney’s Office against an Israeli civilian for “security offenses” involving a “foreign influence” campaign, authorities announce.

Following the filing of the indictment, the Central District Court permits few details of the case to be published, while all other details are currently under wraps.

The State Attorney’s Office says the civilian was arrested and questioned by the Shin Bet security agency and police “on suspicion of security offenses.”

“During his interrogation, it emerged that the [suspect] had been operated by foreign intelligence elements and had been involved in foreign influence activity,” the statement reads.

“Upon completion of his interrogation, an indictment and a request for detention until the end of [legal] proceedings were filed against him for security offenses attributed to him in light of his being operated by foreign intelligence elements against the State of Israel,” the State Attorney’s Office adds.

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