Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Russian drone attack kills 14-year-old Ukrainian-Israeli boy in Kyiv

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

A police officer throws fragments of a Shahed drone from the balcony of a house damaged in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A police officer throws fragments of a Shahed drone from the balcony of a house damaged in a Russian strike on a residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

A 14-year-old boy with Israeli citizenship was killed this morning in a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry says.

The embassy in Kyiv and the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Center for Israelis in distress abroad are in touch with the family of the victim and are ready to assist them with whatever they need, says the ministry.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.