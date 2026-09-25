Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026
Russian drone attack kills 14-year-old Ukrainian-Israeli boy in Kyiv
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
A 14-year-old boy with Israeli citizenship was killed this morning in a Russian drone strike on an apartment building in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry says.
The embassy in Kyiv and the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Center for Israelis in distress abroad are in touch with the family of the victim and are ready to assist them with whatever they need, says the ministry.
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