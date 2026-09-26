Iran’s Araghchi says Tehran yet to receive official US position on Hormuz proposal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran has seen an initial reaction from US President Donald Trump to its proposal but has yet to receive a response through mediators.

Iran was waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive US position and would make a decision based on it, Araghchi adds.

Trump said earlier he rejected a proposal by Iran to reopen the Hormuz.

Iran had submitted an offer through Qatari mediators on the UN General Assembly sidelines that would have seen the strait reopened in exchange for the US ending its blockade of Iranian ports, as part of a wider end to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.