Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Terrorist who took part in kidnapping Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or on Oct. 7 killed in strike — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:49 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Footage showing Saher Nidal Saqr (right) kidnapping Noa Argamani during the October 7, 2023, onslaught. (Israel Defense Forces)
Footage showing Saher Nidal Saqr (right) kidnapping Noa Argamani during the October 7, 2023, onslaught. (Israel Defense Forces)

A Palestinian terrorist who took part in abducting Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or during the October 7 onslaught was killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip yesterday, the military and Shin Bet announce.

The strike in central Gaza’s Nuseirat targeted Saher Nidal Saqr, who the IDF says was affiliated with “global jihadist organizations,” and invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

Infamous footage from the Hamas-led invasion and massacre showed Saqr taking Argamani on a motorcycle to the Strip, after she and Or were abducted from the Nova music festival.

Yesterday’s strike was carried out by the Israel Police’s elite Gideonim Unit 33, according to the statement.

Saqr was involved in supplying weapons to Hamas during the war, and recently, he was advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, “in cooperation with terrorist operatives from the military wings of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the military says.

The IDF says he was killed to “remove a threat.”

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