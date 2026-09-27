Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Police declare major incident at UK’s Fairford air base, used by US air forces

By Reuters Today, 11:15 am
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US Air Force military ground personnel prepare Joint Direct Attack Munitions for a B-1 Lancer bomber on the tarmac at RAF Fairford in southwest England on March 12, 2026. (Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
US Air Force military ground personnel prepare Joint Direct Attack Munitions for a B-1 Lancer bomber on the tarmac at RAF Fairford in southwest England on March 12, 2026. (Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

British police say they arrested several men on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act, and that the army is examining a number of vehicles after security was stepped up at a British air base used by US air forces in southwest England.

The British government gave authorization to the US to use RAF Fairford to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters eyewitness says armed police were blocking access to the main gate of the base. Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the village of Fairford near the base.

“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act,” Gloucestershire police say in a statement, referring to a village near the air base.

“The Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles,” the statement says.

A spokesperson for the US Air Force declines to discuss specific force protection measures.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” the spokesperson says. “We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures we institute or modify to protect our installations, our people and their families.”

Britain said in July its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards issued a warning not to allow US bombers to ‌fly from Fairford.

British ministers have also briefed providers of critical infrastructure on the threat posed by Russia, with the government increasingly concerned about possible sabotage operations and cyberattacks. Russia denies mounting hybrid attacks on Western nations.

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