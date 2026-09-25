Pope warns a ‘paradise of machines’ could undermine humanity, in Paris speech

Pope Leo XIV warns that a “paradise of machines” risks undermining humanity, as he addresses French President Emmanuel Macron and diplomats at the Élysée Palace.

“If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a ‘paradise of machines’ invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment and the capacity to acknowledge the moral good,” the pontiff says.

Leo also appeals to AI developers to slow down.

A chorus of leaders in the industry have warned in recent weeks that the technology is moving too fast to control, and a slew of industry insiders have publicly resigned, warning it “could kill us all by the end of the decade” if it isn’t curtailed.