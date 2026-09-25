Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

All 4 Iraqi airports that hosted flights to and from Iran have suspended them

By Reuters Today, 3:13 pm
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This picture shows a Baghdad airport terminal on February 20, 2025. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)
This picture shows a Baghdad airport terminal on February 20, 2025. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Iraq’s Erbil and Sulaimaniya airports suspended Iranian flights starting today, two sources tell Reuters, after other Iraqi airports took the same step earlier in the week.

The move means that, according to sources and state media, flights to and from Iran are suspended from all four Iraqi airports at which they were operating — Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniya.

Washington announced it would impose sanctions on any global companies doing business with Iranian airlines after September 23, with the aim of grounding Iran’s entire civilian fleet worldwide.

The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East’s biggest travel hub, also said yesterday it was suspending all flights by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice.

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