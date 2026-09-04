Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Settlers filmed tearing down fence meant to keep them from raiding Palestinian village

Today, 10:00 pm
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Settlers are filmed this afternoon pulling down a fence that Palestinian residents built around the West Bank village of Burqa in order to try to prevent Israeli extremists from raiding the town.

Earlier this week, settlers invaded the village and beat an elderly woman.

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