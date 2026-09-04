Settlers filmed tearing down fence meant to keep them from raiding Palestinian village

Settlers are filmed this afternoon pulling down a fence that Palestinian residents built around the West Bank village of Burqa in order to try to prevent Israeli extremists from raiding the town.

Earlier this week, settlers invaded the village and beat an elderly woman.

???? שגרת שישי – היום בצהריים, מתנחבלים ניסו להרוס גדר של חקלאי פלסטיני בכפר בורקה. כנראה הבינו שמצלמים אותם וברחו משם אפס מעצרים, כמובן – הצבא של בן גביר pic.twitter.com/KYtxsGqYJx — Arbel – ארבל ???? (@ArbelReports) September 4, 2026