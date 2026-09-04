Red Cross completes handover to Lebanon of five Lebanese civilians held in Israel

The International Committee of the Red Cross says in a statement that it has facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of the four remaining Lebanese detainees set to be released from Israeli detention today, after the first detainee was handed over yesterday.

Israel announced yesterday that it would release the five civilians as part of the two countries’ US-brokered peace talks, after Lebanon assisted efforts to locate the remains of members of Lebanon’s Jewish community who were abducted and murdered by Shiite terror groups in the 1980s.

???? ???????? Freed Lebanese detainee Malek Ghazi arrives in his hometown of Ain Ata after being released by Israel on Thursday. Video shared by @AnbaaOnline https://t.co/aEBpfPqpGN pic.twitter.com/odqxtvPZqU — ToniMrad (@murat_toni) September 3, 2026

The Prime Minister’s Office said the five had been questioned and found not to be members of terrorist organizations or involved in terrorism.

The Red Cross adds that it “continues its dialogue with the Israeli authorities” regarding the remaining Lebanese detainees.