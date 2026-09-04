Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Red Cross completes handover to Lebanon of five Lebanese civilians held in Israel

By Nava Freiberg Today, 12:09 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

A Red Cross convoy passes a Lebanese checkpoint near the border with Israel in the southern village of Mansouri, Lebanon, Sept. 4, 2026. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)
A Red Cross convoy passes a Lebanese checkpoint near the border with Israel in the southern village of Mansouri, Lebanon, Sept. 4, 2026. (AP/Mohammed Zaatari)

The International Committee of the Red Cross says in a statement that it has facilitated the transfer to Lebanon of the four remaining Lebanese detainees set to be released from Israeli detention today, after the first detainee was handed over yesterday.

Israel announced yesterday that it would release the five civilians as part of the two countries’ US-brokered peace talks, after Lebanon assisted efforts to locate the remains of members of Lebanon’s Jewish community who were abducted and murdered by Shiite terror groups in the 1980s.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the five had been questioned and found not to be members of terrorist organizations or involved in terrorism.

The Red Cross adds that it “continues its dialogue with the Israeli authorities” regarding the remaining Lebanese detainees.

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