Report reveals that it took PM at least 2 hours to leave home after October 7 onslaught began

Channel 12 reports that it took Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at least two hours to leave his Caesarea home and head to the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv after Hamas-led terrorists began invading Israel at 6:29 a.m, on October 7, 2023.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu’s office published what it claims were the minutes from the premier’s schedule from that day.

Those minutes showed that Netanyahu didn’t leave his home until 7:30 a.m. because it took time to prepare his convoy.

The minutes then stated that the premier arrived at the Kirya at 8 a.m., though they also noted that the Shin Bet’s minutes documented the arrival time as having been 8:22 a.m.

However, Channel 12 says that unpublished minutes from the prime minister’s diary placed the actual time of arrival at 9 a.m., while a “credible source” tells the network that the real arrival time wasn’t until 9:30 a.m.

This would mean that Netanyahu likely did not leave his house until 8:30 or 9 a.m.

Netanyahu also declared this week that had the security chiefs woken him up in the middle of the night to share the indications they were receiving about a potential Hamas invasion, he would have mobilized the IDF and the Air Force.

However, Channel 12 reveals that after he was woken up by his military secretary at 6:29 a.m., Netanyahu did not even phone any of his security chiefs and did not speak to them until he arrived at the Kirya over two hours later.

Netanyahu did not commence his first situational assessment at the Kirya until 9:55 a.m., according to minutes released this week by his office.

Given the lack of contact with his security chiefs until then, it wasn’t clear what Netanyahu did during much of the time leading up to the security consult.

Netanyahu has also blocked efforts to establish a state commission of inquiry into October 7, which would be able to fill in a lot of these blanks.

Channel 12 also reveals that then-defense minister Yoav Gallant arrived at the Kirya at 7:30 a.m., one hour after being alerted of the Hamas invasion.

Gallant lives in the town of Amikam, 80 kilometers (50 miles)from the Kirya, while Netanyahu’s private residence in Caesarea is 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) closer to the military HQ.