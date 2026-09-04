Eisenkot hints at ‘surprise’ party unifications ahead of Tuesday deadline to file slates

Yashar head Gadi Eisenkot, who is polling as the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hints that the next few days could see “surprise” mergers of several opposition parties.

Speaking at an event in Rishon LeZion, Eisenkot says he is “convinced we will build a winning political system. Our victory will be large, over 60 seats.”

Recent polls have shown both the coalition and the opposition bloc struggling to gain a majority in the 120-seat Knesset after the October 27 vote.

Asked about party mergers before the deadline to submit finalized electoral slates on Tuesday evening, Eisenkot says: “I’m talking to everyone; if I publicize it now, it won’t be serious.”

“We are preparing surprises in the next few days. I’m convinced it will happen and be to the benefit of the State of Israel,” he says.