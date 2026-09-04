Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic remains low as fuel prices rise

Ship traffic on the Strait of Hormuz remains low after the renewed US attacks on targets in Iran earlier this week and Iran’s retaliatory attacks in the region, including firing at US Gulf ally Kuwait yesterday.

Fuel prices are again affected. Diesel hit a new record price in the US today, soaring to an average of $5.85 a gallon for the first time ever.

The benchmark US crude price rises above $91 a barrel with the new wave of uncertainty around traffic on the strait, which Iran continues to use as leverage after six months of war with the US.