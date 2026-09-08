Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026
South Korea says potential troop deployment not part of Hormuz talks with France
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed the Strait of Hormuz with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, but the talks concerned possible contributions to international efforts to ensure security and freedom of navigation, not troop deployment, Seoul’s presidential office says.
National security adviser Wi Sung-lac also says a review of South Korea’s potential role was not linked to US investment talks and that Iran has sought explanations over reports on a possible South Korean role.
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