Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Settlers filmed stealing from Palestinian vineyard; activists and vineyard owners removed by IDF

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:49 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

A family of settlers with young children was filmed this morning taking grapes from a privately owned Palestinian vineyard in the Halhul area, north of Hebron.

A group of Israeli activists called “Reservists Against Terror,” who had come to assist the Palestinian farmers who own the vineyard, filmed the settlers.

One of the activists, Aviad Hominer-Rosenblum, tells The Times of Israel that the activists and Palestinians were removed from the area by the IDF on the grounds that it was a closed military zone requiring prior coordination, while the settlers were not removed. The settlers eventually left of their own accord after the activists approached them.

After the activists turned back, they discovered that the tires of their vehicles had been punctured, Hominer-Rosenblum adds.

The IDF has yet to comment on the incident.

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