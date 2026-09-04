Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
At least 81 killed in clashes between Houthis and Yemeni forces, sources say
Clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces have killed 81 combatants since yesterday, according to two military officials and medical sources in rebel-held territory.
A military official on the Red Sea coast reports 24 of his men killed, while another in the inland Taiz area says 15 had been killed there. At least 42 Houthi militants were also killed, according to medical sources in areas under their control.
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