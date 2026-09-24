Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu departs for New York City to address UN General Assembly

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:50 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes off from Israel on Wing of Zion ahead of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

His plane took off from an airbase in southern Israel for security reasons.

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