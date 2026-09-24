Netanyahu departs for New York City to address UN General Assembly
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes off from Israel on Wing of Zion ahead of his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday afternoon.
His plane took off from an airbase in southern Israel for security reasons.
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