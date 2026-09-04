Israeli strike reportedly kills two young men riding motorcycle in southern Lebanon

An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed two people on Friday, Lebanese officials say.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reports the strike hit near the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge, which the Israeli army said it had captured, though Hezbollah did not confirm losing it.

Two young men were “targeted while riding a motorcycle” in the city of Nabatieh, NNA says, adding that rescuers transported their bodies to a local hospital.

Israel announced on Thursday that it had taken control of the ridge. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would work to “prevent the enemy from re-establishing itself in the area.”