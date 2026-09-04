Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
Israeli strike reportedly kills two young men riding motorcycle in southern Lebanon
An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed two people on Friday, Lebanese officials say.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reports the strike hit near the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge, which the Israeli army said it had captured, though Hezbollah did not confirm losing it.
Two young men were “targeted while riding a motorcycle” in the city of Nabatieh, NNA says, adding that rescuers transported their bodies to a local hospital.
Israel announced on Thursday that it had taken control of the ridge. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would work to “prevent the enemy from re-establishing itself in the area.”
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