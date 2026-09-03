Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

IDF strikes in north Gaza after shots fired toward troops, none of whom are injured

Today, 2:14 am
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Israeli forces operating in an area of northern Gaza under IDF-control were fired upon shortly ago, according to the military, which describes the incident as “a brazen violation of the ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas.

An Israel Defense Forces statement says no troops were hurt by the gunfire, which the army says it responded to by “attacking in the area.”

“The IDF takes a grave view of the attempts by terror groups in the Gaza Strip to advance and execute terror plots against IDF forces operating in the area,” adds the statement, which doesn’t name Hamas or explicitly blame the Gaza-ruling terrorist organization for the gunfire.

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