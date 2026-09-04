Activists deliver aid to Qusra homes blocked off by IDF for nearly a month

Around 100 Israeli activists deliver food packages to Palestinians in homes on the outskirts of Qusra, south of Nablus, that have been blocked off for close to a month.

The activists, from Peace Now, Standing Together, Rabbis for Human Rights and Looking the Occupation in the Eye arrived this morning at the homes with food.

עכשיו בקוסרא. זה היום ה-28 למצור על הכפר. כמאה פעילים הגיעו כדי להעביר מים, מזון וציוד למשפחות הנצורות. הצבא מונע מאיתנו להגיע אליהן בטענה שמדובר ב"שטח צבאי סגור". הצו הזה, משום מה, אף פעם לא מונע מהמתנחלים להגיע. המפקד בשטח בינתיים מסרב אפילו לאפשר לנו להכניס את הציוד.… pic.twitter.com/W3pVLEhMIm — שלום עכשיו (@PeaceNowIL) September 4, 2026

According to Peace Now, the activists were barred from approaching the homes because the area has been declared a closed military zone. The supplies were instead taken from them by IDF troops and delivered to the families.

For around three weeks, the IDF has stationed troops at the entrance to the homes to prevent the reestablishment of a settlement outpost that had blocked the residents in for several days. However, the residents cannot enter or leave their homes without prior coordination, and others are barred from reaching them.

Meanwhile, settlers continue to frequent the area, according to testimonies of Palestinians and footage from recent weeks.