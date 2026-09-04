Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Activists deliver aid to Qusra homes blocked off by IDF for nearly a month

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:34 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Around 100 Israeli activists deliver food packages to Palestinians in homes on the outskirts of Qusra, south of Nablus, that have been blocked off for close to a month.

The activists, from Peace Now, Standing Together, Rabbis for Human Rights and Looking the Occupation in the Eye arrived this morning at the homes with food.

According to Peace Now, the activists were barred from approaching the homes because the area has been declared a closed military zone. The supplies were instead taken from them by IDF troops and delivered to the families.

For around three weeks, the IDF has stationed troops at the entrance to the homes to prevent the reestablishment of a settlement outpost that had blocked the residents in for several days. However, the residents cannot enter or leave their homes without prior coordination, and others are barred from reaching them.

Meanwhile, settlers continue to frequent the area, according to testimonies of Palestinians and footage from recent weeks.

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