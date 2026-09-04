Foreign Ministry says Israeli woman assaulted in Paris hotel, attack not believed antisemitic

An Israeli woman staying at a hotel in Paris was assaulted overnight, the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.

According to Hebrew media reports, the woman is 80 years old and was attacked by an intoxicated man.

Israel’s consul in Paris and the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad have been in continuous contact with the woman and her family and are coordinating with local authorities to “assist her in every way possible,” the ministry says.

The ministry adds that “based on the circumstances of the incident as currently known, it does not appear that the assault was antisemitic in nature.”

At this stage, no official details have been released regarding the circumstances of the incident, the identity of the assailant, or the woman’s condition.