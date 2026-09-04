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IDF: Hamas commander who led Oct. 7 attack on Sufa base killed in airstrike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:21 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas commander who led the invasion of the Israeli military’s Sufa post on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, as well as held hostages in captivity, was killed in an airstrike this week, the IDF announces.

The strike on Wednesday in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed Mohammad Mahmoud Marshad al-Qadi, a company commander in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force, according to the military.

During the October 7 onslaught, al-Qadi led the raid on the Sufa army post, the IDF says, adding that during the war he held hostages in the Rafah area.

The military says al-Qadi had recently been leading training of Hamas terrorists, acting to restore the terror group’s capabilities, and advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, “in a systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

“The terrorist was eliminated to remove the threat he posed,” the IDF adds.

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