Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

EU voices ‘solidarity’ with Riyadh, condemns Houthi strikes

By AFP Today, 7:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
This handout picture released on September 15, 2026, by the Houthi Ansarullah Media Center reportedly shows burning military vehicles that they targeted in Saudi Arabia's al-Jawf. (ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTER/AFP)
This handout picture released on September 15, 2026, by the Houthi Ansarullah Media Center reportedly shows burning military vehicles that they targeted in Saudi Arabia's al-Jawf. (ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTER/AFP)

The EU voices its “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it condemns recent strikes on the kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi fighters, including what Riyadh says was an attack targeting Islam’s holy city of Mecca.

“We urge the Houthis to cease all military action,” says a statement from EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni, adding “the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.