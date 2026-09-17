EU voices ‘solidarity’ with Riyadh, condemns Houthi strikes
The EU voices its “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it condemns recent strikes on the kingdom by Iran-backed Houthi fighters, including what Riyadh says was an attack targeting Islam’s holy city of Mecca.
“We urge the Houthis to cease all military action,” says a statement from EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni, adding “the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable.”
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