Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026

Arab-majority Hadash party pulls candidate facing sexual harassment allegations off its slate

Today, 6:18 pm
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Arab-Israeli NGO worker Jafar Farah, who alleges a police officer broke his knee after he was arrested, in court on May 20, 2018. (Hadashot screenshot)
Arab-Israeli NGO worker Jafar Farah, who alleges a police officer broke his knee after he was arrested, in court on May 20, 2018. (Hadashot screenshot)

The Arab-majority Hadash party has announced that it has pulled its No. 2 candidate Ja’far Farah off of its slate for the upcoming election amid allegations of sexual harassment by several women.

Hadash says in a statement that Farah informed the party of his decision to resign earlier today and that a meeting will be held tomorrow to select another candidate to replace him.

Hadash is running on a joint slate with the Arab-majority Ta’al and Balad parties, in which he is positioned in the fourth slot.

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