Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 4, 2026
Arab-majority Hadash party pulls candidate facing sexual harassment allegations off its slate
The Arab-majority Hadash party has announced that it has pulled its No. 2 candidate Ja’far Farah off of its slate for the upcoming election amid allegations of sexual harassment by several women.
Hadash says in a statement that Farah informed the party of his decision to resign earlier today and that a meeting will be held tomorrow to select another candidate to replace him.
Hadash is running on a joint slate with the Arab-majority Ta’al and Balad parties, in which he is positioned in the fourth slot.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here