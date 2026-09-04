Arab-majority Hadash party pulls candidate facing sexual harassment allegations off its slate

The Arab-majority Hadash party has announced that it has pulled its No. 2 candidate Ja’far Farah off of its slate for the upcoming election amid allegations of sexual harassment by several women.

Hadash says in a statement that Farah informed the party of his decision to resign earlier today and that a meeting will be held tomorrow to select another candidate to replace him.

Hadash is running on a joint slate with the Arab-majority Ta’al and Balad parties, in which he is positioned in the fourth slot.