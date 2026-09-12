Top aide dropped from GOP senator’s campaign over SS- and Rhodesia-themed social media activity

The political director of Republican Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s reelection campaign is relieved of his duties after the Washington Post reveals the aide once used a photo of SS soldiers as a Facebook profile picture and recently created a public Spotify playlist of songs in honor of Rhodesia, the defunct African state that is often celebrated by white supremacists.

According to the Post, 25-year-old Stephen Woytek also appeared to have worn an SS uniform when he was 16 as part of a non-political historic reenactment society. He has on other occasions also reportedly portrayed a US soldier in World War II reenactments and a Union soldier in US Civil War reenactments.

Husted, who faces a tough race against Democratic former Ohio senator Sherrod Brown, parted ways with Woytek after the Post contacted the Republican’s campaign, the newspaper says.

A spokeswoman for the campaign tells the Post that Woytek “serves our country honorably as a lieutenant in the US Army” and that he studies military history and routinely reenacts historical battles.

“While he denies negative intent, his social media activity displays a complete lack of judgment and disregard for its impact on others,” the spokeswoman says. “Upon learning about the social media posts today, Sen. Husted made the immediate decision to part ways.”

Woytek, whom the campaign hired as political director in August, tells the Post in a statement that he unequivocally rejects “the racist and antisemitic ideology the SS and Nazi Germany represented.”

“I believe it is important to educate our younger generations, which is why I participate in historical reenactments,” Woytek says, adding that he should have “exercised better judgment when posting about my activities online.”

“I am utterly heartbroken, but respectfully am parting ways with his campaign,” he says.