Settler accused of attack on Palestinians arrested again for violating terms of his release

A settler accused of a violent attack on Palestinians in the West Bank was arrested yesterday for violating the terms of his release.

According to his lawyer, Tal Yinon Dardik was arrested yesterday in northern Israel after he failed to show up twice a day at a police station in the West Bank city of Modiin Illit, as the terms of his release required.

His attorney Nati Rom, from the far-right Honenu legal organization, says in a statement that prosecutors have filed an indictment against Dardik and are now seeking to keep him in custody until the end of proceedings.

Dardik is suspected of a brutal attack in March in Khirbet Humsa, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, where he, along with other extremist settlers, allegedly stripped a Palestinian victim, zip-tied his genitals, and paraded him around the village. Dardik denies taking part in the incident.

Last month a court ordered Dardik freed after 38 days in custody after he had previously repeatedly violated a house arrest order. His case has become a cause célèbre among many right-wing politicians, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, who reportedly visited him in prison.