2 terrorists who invaded Israel on Oct. 7, one of whom took hostages, killed in strikes — IDF

Two terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught, including one who took part in abducting hostages, were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, the IDF announces.
One strike on Tuesday in Gaza City killed Muhammad Jamal Mahmoud Abu Al-Shaar, identified by the IDF as a commander of a cell in Hamas’s military wing.
On October 7, 2023, Shaar invaded Kibbutz Be’eri and took part in the abduction of hostages Sharon Hertzman-Avigdori, Noam Avigdori, Adi Shoham, Nave Shoham, Yahel Shoham, and Shoshan Haran, according to the military.
A separate strike in Jabalia on Tuesday killed Musab Abd al-Jalil Saqib Balbisi, who the IDF says was a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.
Balbisi also invaded Israel on October 7, the IDF says.
Both terrorists had recently been involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” and they were killed “to remove the threat that they posed,” the military adds.
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