Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026
Report: Palestinian shot dead by settlers in West Bank
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry says that Mashhour Yassin, 51, was shot dead by settlers in the village of Yasuf in the western West Bank today.
The director of the government hospital in Salfit tells the official Palestinian news agency WAFA that Yassin was killed during a settler attack on the village. It was also reported that earlier, during the settler attack, soldiers shot and wounded two residents and detained others.
Earlier reports in Hebrew media also said Palestinians were throwing stones in the area.
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