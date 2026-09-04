IDF says it captured 5 West Bank Palestinians planning terror attack

IDF commandos captured five Palestinians in the West Bank town of Qabatiya who the military says were planning a terror attack.

The military says soldiers of the Duvdevan Commando Unit raided Qabatiya at dawn following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on a cell of five Palestinian terrorists “who planned to carry out an attack against Israeli civilians and security forces.”

The commandos captured the five terrorists “less than 10 minutes” after they entered the locations where they were suspected to be, the IDF says. They were then taken for Shin Bet questioning.

The IDF says the commandos also searched the terrorists’ homes, during which they located an assault rifle, ammunition and military gear that they had hidden.

חמשת המחבלים עסקו בקידום מתווי טרור. הלוחמים עצרו את המחבלים תוך פחות מעשר דקות מכניסת הכוחות לאיתורים החשודים. לאחר סריקות בביתם של המחבלים, הכוחות איתרו והחרימו נשק מסוג M16 ואמצעי לחימה נוספים שהוסתרו על ידי המחבלים. המחבלים הועברו להמשך חקירת כוחות הביטחון pic.twitter.com/jOwIEdZwfr — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the IDF for a separate operation it announced this morning, during which the army said it captured 10 suspects and seized and destroyed more than 30 machines used to produce weapons this week in the West Bank.

“I congratulate our forces on a successful operation in Samaria, in which they destroyed dozens of workshops for the production of weapons, seized dozens of weapons, and arrested wanted individuals involved in terrorism,” Netanyahu says, just minutes before the army announced thwarting the five-man terror cell.